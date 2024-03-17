Dezenzo (wrist) will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday in the Astros' Spring Breakout game against the Cardinals.

Dezenzo hadn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games for the Astros since March 1 while he managed a sore wrist, but his ongoing absence may have been more a byproduct of him not being a realistic candidate to crack Houston's Opening Day roster rather than due to concern about his health. The 23-year-old will be back in action Sunday in a game featuring exclusively prospects and should continue to play in minor-league games on the backfields of camp over the next couple of weeks as he prepares himself for the start of the minor-league season. He'll likely open the 2024 campaign with either Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Sugar Land.