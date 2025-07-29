Dezenzo (hand) began a hitting progression Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dezenzo had already been taking part in running and throwing programs, but he won't be cleared to begin a rehab assignment until he proves that he can hit high-velocity pitching without issue. The 25-year-old kicked off his hitting program by taking swings off of a tee, and he could soon be ready to face soft-toss pitching before eventually facing off against a pitching machine. Dezenzo has been on the shelf since June 1 due to a left hand capsule strain and is likely at least a couple weeks away from being activated from the 60-day injured list.