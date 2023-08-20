Diaz went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Diaz took Cole Irvin deep in the second inning and tagged former teammate Shintaro Fujinami for the other homer in the sixth. The two-homer game snapped a 35-game power drought for Diaz, who had seven doubles while batting .236 in that span. He's at a .224/.283/.323 slash line for the year after his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. The utilityman has added 19 RBI, 22 runs scored, 13 doubles and a stolen base through 280 plate appearances this year.