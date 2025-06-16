site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Austin Wynns: Getting breather Monday
Wynns is absent from the Athletics' starting lineup against the Astros on Monday.
Willie MacIver will serve behind home plate and bat eighth in Monday's series opener. Wynns went 2-for-8 with two home runs and three RBI over his last two starts.
