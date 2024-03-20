Rooker went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional run in a Cactus League tie with the Rangers on Tuesday.

The taste of offensive success, which was highlighted by a sixth-inning homer with Zack Gelof and JJ Bleday aboard, was a much-needed respite from a spring of struggles for Rooker. The 29-year-old's round tripper was his first since Feb. 27, and he now has back-to-back two-hit efforts after a 2-for-21 funk that had encompassed his previous eight games.