Athletics' Brent Rooker: Claimed by Oakland
RotoWire Staff
Nov 17, 2022
Rooker was claimed off waivers by the Athletics on Thursday.
Rooker was designated for assignment by Kansas City on Tuesday but will land a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster. He appeared in 16 major-league games between the Padres and Royals last year, and it's possible that he's forced to begin the 2023 season at Triple-A Las Vegas.
