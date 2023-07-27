Rooker (illness) went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.

Rooker was back in the starting nine for the first time since last Wednesday. With right fielder Ramon Laureano back from the injured list and Tony Kemp holding down a starting job in left field, Rooker's likely to be limited to designated hitter in the near term. That may not result in an everyday role for the 28-year-old, who is slashing .239/.331/.464 with 16 home runs, 44 RBI, 33 runs scored and two stolen bases over 84 contests this season. He's hitting a modest .233 in July, but he may have to settle for a short-side platoon role.