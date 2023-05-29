Rooker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Rooker remains the Athletics' top power hitter with a team-best 11 home runs and .509 slugging percentage, but he's fallen into a bit of a slump at the dish over the past two weeks. Over his last 11 games, Rooker is hitting just .125 with one extra-base hit and a 42.9 percent strikeout rate. Rooker isn't in any immediate danger of losing hold of an everyday role, but he'll get a day off Monday to clear his head.