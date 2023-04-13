Rooker went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 8-7 loss to Baltimore.

Rooker got Oakland on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly before crushing a three-run homer off Cole Irvin in the third. He would then add a second long ball and a fifth RBI off Austin Voth in the fifth, tying the game 7-7 with a solo shot. Rooker has gone 6-for-12 with three homers and nine RBI in his last three games, putting him firmly on the fantasy radar. The right-handed outfielder is slashing .333/.375/.762 through 21 at-bats to start the season, and he's seen more regular playing time of late with Seth Brown (oblique) facing a multi-week absence.