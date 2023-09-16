Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Padres.

Rooker has just seven hits over 10 games in September, but he's posted three homers despite a 5:17 BB:K in that span. The outfielder's blast Friday was his 25th homer of the season. He's added 59 RBI, 54 runs scored, three stolen bases, a .239/.324/.467 slash line and 18 doubles through 123 contests as one of the Athletics' better hitters this year.