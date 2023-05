Rooker went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

Rooker's standout season continued with another busy night Monday, one that pushed his on-base percentage to .441 over 118 plate appearances. The 28-year-old has a six-game on-base streak as well, and his array of impressive season-long metrics include a 16.1 percent walk rate, .469 wOBA, .362 ISO and a .304 average with runners in scoring position.