Rooker (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Rooker was removed as a precaution from Tuesday's game against the Cubs and will get at least one more day off. Carlos Perez will operate as the designated hitter with Tyler Wade getting a start in left field.
