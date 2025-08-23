Rooker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Rooker was responsible for two of the three baserunners the Athletics got against Bryan Woo over the first seven innings. Rooker went deep in the first frame for his third homer over his last 12 games, a span in which he's batting .265 (13-for-49). For the season, the slugger is up to a .272/.345/.498 slash line with 26 homers, 74 RBI, 83 runs scored and five stolen bases through 130 contests.