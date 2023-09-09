Kennedy was claimed off waivers by the Athletics and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Kennedy gets to remain on a 40-man roster after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, but it's not clear when he'll get his next crack at the big leagues. In 40 major-league games across the last two seasons, the infielder owns a .206/.293/.299 slash line with one homer and zero steals.
