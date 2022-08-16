Stevenson went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Making his first career start out of the leadoff spot, Stevenson did his part by drawing the pair of free passes and also put his speed on display on the bases. Though he's off to a 2-for-13 start to his big-league career, he's drawn five walks over his first five games to prop his on-base percentage up to .389. Stevenson looks like he'll continue to get steady run as Oakland's everyday center fielder.