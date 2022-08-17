site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-cal-stevenson-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Cal Stevenson: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 17, 2022
at
5:36 pm ET
•
1 min read
Stevenson isn't starting Wednesday against Texas.
Stevenson's first six major-league starts came against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Cole Ragans starting Wednesday. Skye Bolt is taking over in center field and batting ninth.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/09/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/10/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read