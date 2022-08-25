Stevenson isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees.
Stevenson went 4-for-12 with a double, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts over his last four games but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Skye Bolt will take over in center field and bat eighth.
