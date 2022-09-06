Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old started 19 games since being called up for his big-league debut Aug. 10, but he'll head back to the minors after he posted a .478 OPS and 32.4 percent strikeout rate in 71 plate appearances. Ramon Laureano (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should fill Stevenson's spot in the outfield.
