Stevenson, who was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, is hitting .286 (2-for-7) with two walks and a run over his first three major-league games. He's also been caught stealing once.

The promising prospect earned the callup after slashing a stellar .305/.417/.542 with the Aviators over 16 games following his acquisition from the Rays organization. Stevenson has held his own against big-league arms thus far in the very small sample of nine plate appearances, and his 67 stolen bases over 338 minor-league games gives him some upside in that department.