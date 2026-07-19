Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Tallies two extra-base hits in win

Cortes went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 15-1 win over the Nationals.

Cortes ripped an RBI double in the first inning before adding a solo homer in the seventh frame as part of the Athletics' offensive explosion. After a dreadful June at the plate, the outfielder has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with four extra-base hits (one homer), three RBI and five runs across nine games in July. Overall, Cortes is slashing .283/.360/.448 with seven homers, 25 RBI, 22 runs and a stolen base across 75 contests in 2026.