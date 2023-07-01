Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

The veteran's 384-foot shot to left center in the fifth inning extended Oakland's lead to 5-1 at the time. It was Perez's third consecutive start and fourth in the last five games -- he's increasingly carving out playing time with his ability to play first base, where he operated Friday, in addition to catcher. Perez's .238/.294/.393 slash line is nothing to write home about, but it's worth noting the first two metrics qualify as his highest since his rookie 2015 campaign, while his slugging percentage is a career best.