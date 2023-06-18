Perez went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, a solo home run and an additional run scored during an extra-innings loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

The reserve backstop made good use of one of his intermittent starting opportunities, recording the first run of the game on his 397-foot shot to left center in the fifth and then tying the contest at 2-2 in the 11th with his timely two-bagger. The highly productive night snapped an 0-for-23 skid that had encompassed Perez's last eight games and gave the veteran his first multi-extra-base-hit effort of the campaign. Perez continues to see occasional playing time behind Shea Langeliers and currently sports a career-best .706 OPS, but his role is expected to eventually be altered to some degree once Manny Pina (wrist) is able to make his season debut.