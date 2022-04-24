Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game agains the Rangers.
After being added to the roster as a COVID-19 replacement April 15, Bethancourt made six consecutive starts, but he's since moved into more of a part-time role as the Athletics have gotten more players back from the injured list. He'll be on the bench for the second time in three games and is likely to see his opportunities grow scarcer from here on out.
More News
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Officially added to 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Notches steal, on base three times•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Contributes pair of hits Saturday•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Contract selected by Athletics•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Reassigned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Lands with A's•