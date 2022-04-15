Bethancourt's contract was selected by the Athletics on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Bethancourt will provide depth behind the dish for Oakland's weekend series in Toronto after Austin Allen (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list. It seems likely that Bethancourt will return to the minors once the Athletics return home Monday.
