Bethancourt will sit Friday against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bethancourt may be splitting into the small side of a platoon, as his off day here against Zack Greinke means he's now sat against the last three righties Oakland have faced. That followed a run of five straight starts against righties, though, so it's unclear if that's the case. Sheldon Neuse will be the first baseman Friday.
