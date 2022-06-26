Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After going 4-for-30 at the plate with 11 strikeouts over his last eight games, Bethancourt is beginning to see his playing time trend downward. He'll find himself on the bench for the fourth time in seven contests and may need to turn things around quickly to remain a regular in the Oakland lineup.