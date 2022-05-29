Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The reserve backstop reached safely for the fourth time in five games and generated his second multi-hit effort in that span. Bethancourt continues to be an occasional contributor at the plate, but it remains to be seen how much longer his stint on the big-league roster will last with Stephen Vogt (knee) kicking off his rehab assignment Saturday and therefore likely to return to action relatively soon.