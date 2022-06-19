Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bethancourt is 1-for-14 with nine strikeouts over his past four games and will receive a day off to reset in the series finale versus Kansas City. Seth Brown will move to first base while Cristian Pache starts in the outfield.
