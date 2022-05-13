Bethancourt went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

One game after forging a three-hit effort that included two RBI, Bethancourt continued his timely hitting with a first-inning single that brought home both Jed Lowrie and Sheldon Neuse. .The reserve backstop has been a serviceable contributor in the ongoing absence of Stephen Vogt (knee), posting a .250 average and seven RBI over 61 plate appearances.