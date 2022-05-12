Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat sixth in Thursday's game in Detroit, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With top catcher Sean Murphy receiving a breather on getaway day, Bethancourt will check in behind the dish after manning first base in Wednesday's 9-0 win. Bethancourt was one of several Oakland hitters to enjoy a big day at the dish in the victory, as he went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.