Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday, pushing his average to .304 over the last eight games.

Thomas drew his first start since July 25 and posted his fourth career extra-base hit, which have all come in 2023. The 28-year-old, whose professional career dates back to 2016, has been serviceable against big-league arms after finally ascending to the majors for the first time last season -- factoring in Tuesday's two-bagger, he's sporting a .270 average and .324 on-base percentage across 68 MLB plate appearances, although those solid numbers are accompanied by a 33.8 percent strikeout rate and anemic .365 slugging percentage.