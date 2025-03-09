The Rangers reassigned Thomas to minor-league camp Sunday.

Thomas logged 78 plate appearances in the majors with the Athletics between the 2022 and 2023 seasons before spending the 2024 campaign in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Orix Buffaloes. He returned stateside over the winter and joined the Rangers on a minor-league deal, but he fell short in his bid for a reserve outfield gig with the big club. The 30-year-old outfielder is likely to report to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2025 campaign.