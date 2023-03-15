Capel is hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI, five walks, two stolen bases and six runs across 10 Cactus League games.

Capel has also struck out a modest four times across 29 plate appearances after posting an impressively low 16.9 percent strikeout rate over his first 59 big-league PAs last season with the Cardinals and Athletics. Capel produced an impressive .308 average and .875 OPS over that span as well, and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports the lefty-swinging 25-year-old is serving as formidable competition to another impressive young bat in Brent Rooker for a reserve outfield spot. "In terms of roster construction, we're still ahead of the game in terms of making that decision," manager Mark Kotsay said. "That's an area we're definitely focused on. I think there's more than just those two in that mix. But, obviously, they're making a really good impression right now."