Capel is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Capel will remain on the bench for a third straight game after he started Friday following his call-up from Triple-A. It seems as if JJ Bleday has supplanted him in the outfield at this point.
