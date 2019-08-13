Athletics' Corban Joseph: Likely headed to majors
Joseph is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Wednesday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joseph has been seeing the ball well at Triple-A this season, slashing .373/.422/.588 with 13 homers and 73 RBI over 96 contests. The Athletics have yet to announce a corresponding roster move.
