Jefferies is on the top of the depth chart if Oakland needs to promote a starting pitcher from the alternate training site, Susan Slusser and Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle report.

He missed time in spring training 1.0 with a biceps issue, but it sounds like he is good to go and awaiting his chance at the alternate site. Jefferies apparently impressed this spring when healthy and logged a 93:9 K:BB in 79 innings last year, primarily at Double-A -- his first full season since 2017 Tommy John surgery.