Clarke is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Guardians on Monday.

Clarke will take a seat after going 1-for-3 with a run in Friday's 5-1 win over Cleveland. The 25-year-old has slashed .218/.246/.255 with four steals, two doubles and a 36.8 percent strikeout rate in 57 plate appearances since the beginning of July, but his defensive prowess has earned him an everyday role in the outfield. JJ Bledlay will start in center field and bat seventh.