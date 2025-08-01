default-cbs-image
Clarke (hip) began a hitting and running progression Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Clarke landed on the injured list July 22 due to a Grade 2 adductor strain, and it's encouraging that he was shut down from baseball activities for only about a week. The 25-year-old has a lot of work to do in his rehab before being game ready, but a return in mid-August appears plausible.

