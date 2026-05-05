Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Begins running, hitting progression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (foot) has begun a running and hitting progression, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Clarke has been out for the past two weeks with a bone bruise in his right foot but is ready to start ramping up his rehab. There remains no timetable for the outfielder's return to the active roster, and he will likely require a rehab assignment before being activated.
More News
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Slated to start running progression•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Sent to IL with bruised foot•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Resting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Sitting Thursday•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Picks up first steal•