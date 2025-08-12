Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Closing in on return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (hip) is nearing a return from the 10-day injured list, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.
General manager David Forst didn't specify if Clarke, who landed on the 10-day injured list July 22 with a Grade 2 right adductor strain, would require a rehab assignment. However, Forst noted that Clarke "is close to going out and playing," per Kleinschmidt. A firm timetable for Clarke's return could come into focus over the next few days.
