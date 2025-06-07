default-cbs-image
Clarke was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles with a left shoulder contusion, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Clarke hit the outfield wall hard while making a catch in the fourth inning of Friday's contest, and he was later replaced on defense when the A's took the field in the sixth. His status for the short-term future remains unknown, though the A's may offer more clarity on his status in the near future.

