Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Exits with bruised shoulder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles with a left shoulder contusion, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Clarke hit the outfield wall hard while making a catch in the fourth inning of Friday's contest, and he was later replaced on defense when the A's took the field in the sixth. His status for the short-term future remains unknown, though the A's may offer more clarity on his status in the near future.
