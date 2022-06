The Athletics promoted Clarke from Single-A Stockton to High-A Lansing on Tuesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Clarke will fill one of the three roster spots that opened up for Lansing after three prospects (pitchers Hogan Harris and Jeff Criswell and outfielder Austin Beck) were advanced to Double-A Midland earlier Tuesday. A 2021 first-round pick, Clarke slashed .295/.420/.545 with seven home runs and 14 steals in 193 plate appearances to earn the bump up to Lansing.