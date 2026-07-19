Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday that Clarke (hamstring) is nearing a rehab assignment, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Clarke hasn't played since April 20 due to a bone bruise in his foot before suffering a hamstring strain during a rehab game in late May. While he still needs to increase the intensity of his running progression, the hope is Clarke is playing in rehab games in the next 7-10 days. He's expected to need 30-45 plate appearances in the minors before returning to the Athletics' lineup. Henry Bolte has been manning center field during Clarke's absence.