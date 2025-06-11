Clarke is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Seth Brown will get the nod in center field in the series finale while Clarke sits for the just the second time in the last 13 games. The 25-year-old has made multiple highlight-reel plays on defense since getting his first call-up to the big leagues May 23, but Clarke is struggling to provide much fantasy utility, despite playing regularly. Aside from chipping in a home run and three stolen bases in his first 17 games, Clarke has slashed just .200/.228/.273 with a 54.4 percent strikeout rate across 57 plate appearances.