Clarke (hip) is expected to start a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Clarke was sidelined July 22 with a Grade 2 right adductor strain but has progressed enough to begin a rehab assignment as he works toward a return to the majors. His overall numbers this season -- a .646 OPS across 47 games -- have been underwhelming, yet the rookie entered the injury break swinging the bat well. In 14 games during July, he posted a .298/.340/.574 slash line with a .914 OPS, six doubles, two triples, one homer, two steals and two RBI. While the 25-year-old is still working to establish himself offensively at the major-league level, Clarke's return is highly anticipated for the difference his elite defense in center field can make.