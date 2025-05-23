The A's are planning to promote Clarke to the majors on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Clarke is among the A's top prospects and his status has risen quickly in the last year after he made a mechanical adjustment at the plate. While he's played in a very hitter-friendly environment with Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Clarke has struck out at a modest 22 percent clip while walking an impressive 18 percent of the time. His power may not immediately translate to the majors, but he has elite speed and is an above-average defender in center field -- the latter of which should afford him consistent playing time.