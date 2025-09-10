Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Set to start running
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (hip) is scheduled to run the bases Friday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, MLB.com reports.
Clarke has been sidelined since July 22 with a Grade 2 right adductor strain and reinjured the same adductor during a rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 15. The Athletics have taken a very cautious approach with him since, but he's set to begin running Friday, which could lead to another rehab assignment next week if all goes smoothly. That raises the possibility of the center fielder returning before the end of the season, though the organization will continue to monitor his progress carefully.
More News
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Not hitting or running yet•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Nursing new adductor strain•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Suffers setback during rehab•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Rehab assignment coming Friday•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Closing in on return•
-
Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Back to baseball activities•