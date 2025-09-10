Clarke (hip) is scheduled to run the bases Friday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, MLB.com reports.

Clarke has been sidelined since July 22 with a Grade 2 right adductor strain and reinjured the same adductor during a rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 15. The Athletics have taken a very cautious approach with him since, but he's set to begin running Friday, which could lead to another rehab assignment next week if all goes smoothly. That raises the possibility of the center fielder returning before the end of the season, though the organization will continue to monitor his progress carefully.