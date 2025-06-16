Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Sitting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Astros on Monday.
Clarke will take a seat for Monday's series opener after going 3-for-12 with one run scored during the A's weekend series against the Royals. JJ Bleday will start in center field and bat seventh.
