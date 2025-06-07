Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (shoulder) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles.
Clarke was forced to exit Friday's game after colliding hard into the wall while making a catch. He'll be out of Saturday's lineup, but is expected to return either Sunday or Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
