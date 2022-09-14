site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Domingo Tapia: Passes through waivers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 14, 2022
4:09 pm ET
Athletics outrighted Tapia to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
He'll stay in the Oakland organization after he cleared waivers following his removal from the 40-man roster. Prior to being designated for assignment, Tapia made 11 appearances out of the big-league bullpen and turned in an 8.47 ERA over 17 innings.
